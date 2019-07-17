The Tragic 45th Anniversary of Illegal Invasion of Cyprus

NEW YORK – The illegal invasion of Cyprus began on July 20, 1974. In the 45 years that have passed since that day, the struggle for justice for Cyprus continues. PSEKA President Philip Christopher recently sent out a statement reminding everyone “that 36% of Cyprus is still under occupation and has become the first modern Islamic Fundamentalist conquest of the West.”

The Federation of Cypriot American Organizations in collaboration with International Coordinating Committee Justice for Cyprus (PSEKA) and the Consulate General of Greece in New York invited the community to attend the memorial service to commemorate the 45th anniversary and to pay tribute to those who lost their lives. The service takes place on Sunday, July 21 at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 100 Fairway Drive in Port Washington, NY, 9:30 AM. His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America will be officiating. A short program and makaria will follow the service in the Church community center.

AHI CONGRESSIONAL BREAKFAST

In commemoration of the 45th Anniversary of the illegal Turkish invasion of Cyprus, the American Hellenic Institute and the Hellenic Caucus will host a Breakfast and Briefing enriched by the Remarks of Congressional Members on July 24, 8-10 AM at the Rayburn House Office Building, Room 2043, in Washington, DC. RSVP to Elias Gerasoulis via email: elias@ahiworld.org.

As many have noted, the unity of Hellenism worldwide on Cyprus and the Greek national issues is the key for the future and for justice for Cyprus.