Riverside Language Program Offers Free English Classes

NEW YORK – Riverside Language Program, New York City’s premiere non-profit language school offers free, full-time English classes to immigrants. Documented, recently-arrived immigrants, asylees, and refugee adults currently living in New York City are eligible to attend.

Riverside Language Program has worked with more than 30,000 newly arrived immigrants since 1979 when the school opened. This unique program is one of the oldest and most respected in New York City offering six weeks of free, full-time English classes led by skilled teachers. Riverside Language Program is rated in the top 5% of all New York State adult education programs and 81% of students achieve measurable gains after six weeks of instruction, five hours a day.

A video of the program in action is available online: https://vimeo.com/235750982 .

The next cycle of free classes begins in August and runs through October. Potential students in the Greek community are asked to contact the school before August 14.

Riverside’s mission is to lift New York City’s newly-arrived, adult, documented immigrants, refugees and asylees from underemployment and poverty to decent jobs and prosperity, helping them gain self-sufficiency by:

Providing them with the knowledge, skills and confidence to communicate confidently in the English language.

Enabling them to obtain employment commensurate with their skills and experience or to continue their post-secondary education.

Helping them to become productive and contributing members of American society.

More information is available online: https://www.riversidelanguage.org.