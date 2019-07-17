Greek-American Longe Performing at Queens Youth Music Festival

NEW YORK – Greek-American Longe (Angelo David Paleologos) is a 17-year-old singer/songwriter and keyboard player from Boston who began writing songs at age 8. His songwriting is a platform to raise awareness about current issues that relate to his own personal experiences growing up including social inclusion, empowering teens to find their voice, and embracing originality.

His latest appearances take place in New York at the Queens Youth Music Festival at Citi Field on July 20 on the Red Carpet and at the Festival itself on July 21. Longe spoke with The National Herald about the performances. He said, “I’m so excited to be performing at Citi Field Stadium and hope many teenagers who are Greek from the Queens, NY area can come to the show. It would be great to meet them. It seems like yesterday that I was performing at my church hall in Woburn, Massachusetts with my friends in Junior GOYA.”

Those interested in purchasing tickets can use “LONGE19” to receive a discount. Tickets are available online: https://www.qymfest.com/.

Longe used to go by Angelo David and when asked about the name change, he explained that Longe is short for “longevity” and is also re-arrangement of the letters in Angelo, excluding the A, of course.

Longe’s first CD was released in 2013, along with his first music videos, House Is Burning Down (a song about being bullied) and Mirror (an introspective work). On June 8, 2013, House is Burning Down trended at #4 worldwide on YouTube as one of the most popular music videos around the web.

Longe’s talents were noticed by Marc Delcore, music director for Britney Spears. Delcore offered to produce Longe’s next single, Heard it at Sunset, a moving song about the Boston Marathon bombing. The song and video were released at the one-year anniversary of the bombing with all proceeds to benefit the One Fund.

Film festivals have recognized Longe internationally. Heard it at Sunset won Best Music Video at the Long Beach Indie International Film Festival and Mirror won Best Music Video at the Indian Cine Film Festival in Mumbai, India. Longe’s music video, Lonely, won Best Music Video at the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival.

He has written and produced an impressive collection of 30 new songs that he plans to release over the next few years beginning this summer with the release of his newest song and video, Trigger, a chilling song about gun violence, mental health, and school shootings.

Longe was asked to write a ballad about togetherness and harmony for the Hatfields and McCoys Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by the descendants of the famous feuding families to benefit those struggling with depression and opioid addiction. The song and video, We Could Be, will be released in November of 2019.

He has performed at Webster Hall, New York City, 89 North in Patchogue, NY, and headlined at the Hard Rock in Boston. In 2019, Longe was asked to kick off Boston Pride week at Faneuil Hall. He has also performed at festivals, award shows, charity and teen empowerment school assemblies in New York, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

Longe has been interviewed by the Boston Globe, NECN, Broadwayworld.com, CBS radio, WSVN-TV Miami, Dirty Water TV, News12-TV Connecticut, One Magazine, and other publications.

More information about Longe is available online: Longemusic.com (formerly angelodavidmusic.com).