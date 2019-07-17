Golden Dawn Member Denies Role in Fyssas Murder

ATHENS – The former head of a chapter of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn headquarters said he played no part in the killing of anti-Fascist rapper Pavlos Fyssas, who was stabbed to death in September, 2013 after an altercation outside a cafe.

Giorgos Patelis, who led the office in the neighborhood of Nikaia in the southwest of the capital said during the trial of the party’s 15 former lawmakers and dozens of members that, “I made no one commit murder. I am really sorry about the kid’s death. I condemn what happened,” said Kathimerini.

The trial of the party hierarchy and members, accused of running a criminal gang and with one, Giorgos Roupakias, charged with Fyssas’ murder, is in its fourth year as the defendants routinely refuse to show up and aren’t compelled to attend yet.

Patelis is accused of informing ex-Golden Dawn lawmaker Yiannis Lagos about the whereabouts of Fyssas and organizing the group that attacked the 34-year-old musician before the killing.

“They threw me in prison like garbage. When Roupakias called me to tell me that he had stabbed someone, I told him: ‘It’s your problem’,” he said.

He also denied any association with Nazi ideology. Asked about images showing party members giving the Nazi salute, Patelis said: “It is an ancient Greek greeting. Metaxas also used it,” a reference to Greek dictator Ioannis Metaxas, who ruled before World War II.

The party was ousted from Parliament by a narrow margin in July 7 snap elections that saw New Democracy beat the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA. The defeat further weakened Golden Dawn, which is having trouble paying rent on its Athens headquarters.