Doctors, Nurses on Samos Charged Over Bogus Refugee Documents

As Greece continues to struggle with more than 70,000 refugees and migrants in detention centers and camps, doctors and nurses at the main hospital on the overrun island of Samos, in sight of Turkey, were arrested and charged with giving some forged documents.

The accused were said to have taken money for the bogus papers, said the business newspaper Naftemporiki. The documents reportedly were for diagnoses and other medical certificates to help refugees and migrants in “at risk” categories more likely to be transferred to mainland camps.

A number of translators, mostly Arabic speakers, were also arrested, although no specific number was given, the paper said.

The island is one of those favored by refugees and migrants who fled to Turkey to escape war and strife in their homelands, especially Syria’s civil war, using that country as a launching point to get to Greece and hoping to reach more prosperous European Union countries before the borders were shut to them.

Turkey is continuing to let human traffickers operate during an essentially suspended 2016 swap deal with the EU in which those in Greece deemed ineligible for asylum – most all have applied – would be returned to Turkey but only a relative handful have.

There was little progress in processing applications during the previous rule of the Radical Left SYRIZA, with human rights groups complaining that the detention centers and camps were among the worst in the world and unfit for humans.

The new New Democracy government, which ousted SYRIZA in July 7 snap elections, said it would speed the processing of asylum applications and send back to Turkey more swiftly those who are ineligible and ramp up deportations.