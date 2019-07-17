Mitsotakis Says Greek Bond Sale Will Bring Back Investors

ATHENS – Still unable to make a full return to markets nearly a year after the end of three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($365.46 billion) the sale of a 7-year bond shows Greece is on a path to bring investors back, new Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

Promising to bring more foreign businesses to the country – but not yet meeting his promise to immediately restart the long-delayed $8 billion development of the abandoned Hellenikon International Airport, Mitsotakis said the bond sale was “a vote of confidence in Greece’s growth prospects,” and would spur a slowly-building recovery.

The previous ruling Radical Left SYRIZA had successfully floated two bonds but, as did the new one, were at interest rates far higher than for the bailouts with investors eager to make a killing and profit.

This time, however, the rates were more favorable and the bond for a small test of 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) another sign the country was moving toward trying to get more international financing for government operations.

Besides the two previous SYRIZA bond sales that together brought in 5.4 billion euros ($6.05 billion,) the government has been living off a 22-billion euro ($24.66 billion) buffer left over from a 2015 bailout of 86 billion euros ($96.41 billion) that former Premier Alexis Tsipras sought and accepted after saying it wouldn’t because it came with more austerity.

Before announcing results of the auction, government officials said demand for the bond was more than four times the target. Mitsotakis congratulated government agencies in a tweet for the issuance of a bond “at a record low yield of 1.9%.”

Greece has promised lenders it will deliver an annual primary budget surplus — the balance before debt servicing costs — of 3.5% for the coming years. But the new government wants to renegotiate the target for 2021 and onward.

“We will not endanger the achievement of primary surpluses in 2019 and 2020. We must be serious and consistent with the budget execution,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas told state-run ERT TV.

“When we move forward with our reform plan. That will allow us to … set out to our partners and lenders the need to reduce primary surpluses to more realistic levels.”

Creditors, however, have appeared cool to the idea of lowering targets, which they argue are crucial to keeping in check Greece’s huge national debt — around 180% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) that Mitsotakis had said was unsustainable..

“Any rebalancing of fiscal policies should be targeted to foster growth while safeguarding the achievement of the agreed primary surplus,” Klaus Regling, head of the Eurozone rescue fund ESM, told a conference near Athens.

The primary surplus doesn’t include interest on debt, the cost of running cities and towns, state enterprises, social security, some military expenditures and was built partially by delaying payments to people owed money by the state.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)