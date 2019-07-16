Memory Eternal Vasilios Tasiopoulos

LOWELL – Vasilios Tasiopoulos, 87, passed away Monday July 8 at the Wingate at Belvidere with his family by his side.

Vasilios was born on July 15, 1931 in Rodia, Greece a son of the late Evangelos and Maria (Klissaris) Tasiopoulos. He was the loving husband of fifty four years to the late Chrisanthe (Bandis) Tasiopoulos whom he lost on September 12, 2012.

Vasilios, after marrying his wife Chrisanthe, came to the United States in 1958 settling in the Acre section of Lowell. He first worked as a cobbler after arriving and later went to work for the Raytheon corporation for many years up until his retirement.

He was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell and a member of the Pan Macedonian Society. Vasilios was most happy spending time with his family and enjoyed his many visits to his village in Greece.

Vasilios is survived by his daughter, Athena Tasiopoulos, two sons, Harry Tasiopoulos and his wife Erin, and Evan Tasiopoulos, a brother, Christos Tasiopoulos and his wife Despina, his four grandchildren, Alexander and Christian Tasiopoulos, James Tasiopoulos and Stephanie Nicholls and her husband Jonathan, and several nieces, nephews here and in Greece.

Relatives and friends gathered at the HOLY TRINITY GREEK. His Funeral Service was held on July 10 at Holy Trinity. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Manolis Family Foundation, Inc. 1067 Lakeview Avenue, Dracut, MA 01826. For condolences or obituary, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com