Patriarch Bartholomew: Extreme Weather Phenomena Remind Us of the Reaction of Nature

CONSTANTINOPLE – His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew in a statement on the extreme weather phenomena, which left seven people dead and many injured, in Halkidiki and northern Greece said that “the extreme weather phenomena remind us the reaction of nature as a result of the disrespectful human interference in it.”

He stressed that the Ecumenical Patriarchate had been fighting for the protection of the natural environment for decades because the consequences of its devastation affect the whole planet, adding that he is thinking about the families of the victims of the storms and that he is with them in spirit and prayer, and urged all to pray for the repose of the souls of the victims and recovery of the injured.”

The statement of the Ecumenical Patriarch has as follows:

“It was a shocking moment for the inhabitants of Halkidiki and northern Greece, and the Mother Church of Constantinople is spiritually and prayerfully close to the families of the victims and the injured. The Mother Church asks the Creator to heal their wounds and to protect this region and Greece from any danger and threat.

Extreme weather phenomena remind us not only of the power of nature, but also of its reaction as a result of the disrespectful human interference in it. The Ecumenical Patriarchate, for decades, has been struggling to protect the natural environment, which is our common house, and we must not destroy it, because the consequences affect not only the place where the natural ecosystem is destroyed but the whole planet.

“We call upon all people of good will to take action, in preserving the Creation and we urge everyone to pray for the repose of the souls of the victims and the recovery of the injured and to support, by all available means, our fellow humans who had countless repercussions and serious material damage.”