He Will Be Successful in That Position Too

Analysis
On Monday, July 8 Antonis Diamataris called me from Athens to inform me that Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the winner of the recent Greek elections, asked him to assume the position of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Responsible for Hellenes Abroad. He asked for my opinion, as he has during all these forty years of our friendship and cooperation.
Although he caught me by surprise and before I had a chance to even think about it, I replied spontaneously and without constraint that …
3 Comments
Our best wishes accompany Antonis in this important post! We pray that he will be able to reinterpret some of the language and the methods used in the past in his approach to come near the reality of our present day Greek-American community. It is not as easy as it looks on the surface!
Let get real, Antonis is part of what all Americans and the world consider the number one problem in the world .the MSM and TNH.fake news industry based on polls!
He is part, of the most corrupt industry in America which includes fake news CNN, Fox News, Washington Post, and TNH to sell war crimes wars of regime changes, and breaking of international laws to monopolize the economic, political , and military sovereignty of all countries!.
Antonis, Patrick Theros, and his brothers of the Greek secret Societies have collaborated in an Imperial foreign policy of illegal regime change wars that has restored the Cold war and put us on the brink of Nuclear war;with any number of countries like Russia, China, North Korea and now even Iran,.none of who have threatened the world like U.S/Nato , Saudi Arabia and England.who have terrorized the Middle East based on lies that have killed 500,000 Iraqis, destroyed entire countries of libyans, Syrians, Hondurans, Somalians, Yemens, Afgans and now Venezuela, Iran , Cuba…etc.
He turned Greece and Cyprus into a cesspool of an international syndicate of Marxist, fascist and Aristocratic freaks doing the bidding of degenerate white supremacist in Washington and Brussels!
Antonis legacy.can be summed up, as an accessory to war crimes and crimes against humanity, rigged elections and in legitimizing Public corruption to hold office in America by endorsing the election of Ahepa Pay to play Menendez!
continued… How appropriate for you to save your final Fake News article to distort to the public the truth about who is really responsible for the chaos in the world and the real threats to our democracy!
How pathetic… Antonios…while you continue to glorify yourself…the world watches the greatest attrocity to freedom of Speech ..being played out against a real Journalist who did not print out fake news..which exposed everything you did not ..which is the war crimes and crimes against humanity being perpetrated by the U.S /EU/Nato which includes Turkey in the world…and dropping one bomb every 12 minutes on a country of the world!
However, TNH ..does not glorify …JUlIAN ASSANGE. who revealed what you never did …and is being persecuted and prosecuted by your Mason SS officers called Pompeo, and Bolton for providing irrefutable evidence to his allegations! But what says it all… all the criminal actions by the people in our government and press who collaborated to commit these crimes …are free to continue their crimes!
All you have done Antonios..is continue to support lies against Assange, and remain silent to the destruction of journalism and in the end ..democracy of America!
You have not fooled me.or most of the world …as to what the real story and legacy you leave!