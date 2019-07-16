He Will Be Successful in That Position Too

Analysis

On Monday, July 8 Antonis Diamataris called me from Athens to inform me that Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the winner of the recent Greek elections, asked him to assume the position of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Responsible for Hellenes Abroad. He asked for my opinion, as he has during all these forty years of our friendship and cooperation.

Although he caught me by surprise and before I had a chance to even think about it, I replied spontaneously and without constraint that …