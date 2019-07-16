Archbishop Elpidophoros to Attend Young Adult Conference in California

SAN FRANCISCO – The Metropolis of San Francisco will welcome Archbishop Elpidophoros in early September. The text of its news release follows:

“His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America will bless us with his visit to the Young Adult League Conference being held in Long Beach, California over Labor Day Weekend 2019. The event is organized by the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of San Francisco.

“Metropolitan Gerasimos of San Francisco stated that ‘It is a great honor to have His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America attend and share his vision at the Metropolis of San Francisco Young Adult League Conference. These attendees are the emerging leaders of our Archdiocese and it will be a wonderful opportunity for them to receive the blessing of Archbishop Elpidophoros, who will also bring greetings from our Mother Church, the Ecumenical Patriarchate. This event will provide a weekend of fellowship, friendship, faith, and service, and with young adults from 22 states representing our Archdiocese so far, I am confident this weekend will be historic on many levels for the Church.’

“There is still time for young adults ages 18-35 to register for this event. Registration, hotel and workshop details are available on the conference website. Events include a presentation from Emmy Award winning actor Jonathan Jackson, inspirational workshops, daily worship, a community service project, beach party, Grand Banquet, and dinner aboard the Queen Mary.”