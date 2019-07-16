John Calamos Releases July Economic Outlook

NAPERVILLE, IL – In an environment characterized by slow growth but a low probability of near-term recession, the case remains strong for U.S. growth companies, according to Greek-American businessman and philanthropist John P. Calamos, Sr., founder, chairman and chief investment officer of Calamos Investments, in the firm’s July Economic Outlook.

Economic conditions outside the U.S., according to Calamos, have been more tepid, as trade issues between the U.S. and China have had a negative effect on global business.

“Reflecting our outlook that volatility will rise as the economy continues through its cycle, we believe investors will be served by strategies that provide risk-managed equity exposure, such as convertible securities,” said Calamos.

The full July Calamos Economic Outlook can be found at https://www.calamos.com/globalassets/media/documents/market-insights/2019/07/outlkcom_july_2019.pdf.

John P. Calamos, Sr. founded Calamos Investments in 1977. With origins as an institutional convertible bond manager, the firm has grown into a global asset management firm with major institutional and individual clients around the world. With 49 years of investment industry experience, Mr. Calamos has established research and investment processes centered around a team-based approach designed to deliver superior risk-adjusted performance over full market cycles. He is Chairman of the Calamos Investment Committee, which is charged with providing a top-down framework, maintaining oversight of risk and performance metrics, and evaluating investment process. Mr. Calamos is often quoted as an authority on risk-managed investment strategies, markets and the economy, and has authored two books on convertible securities. He is a frequent speaker at investment seminars and conferences around the world and appears regularly on leading news networks. He holds a BA in Economics and MBA in Finance, both from the Illinois Institute of Technology. After college graduation, he joined the United States Air Force where he served as a combat pilot during the Vietnam War and ultimately earned the rank of Major.