St. Markella Celebrated in Upstate New York (Vid)

CATSKILLS, NY – The Northern Chios Society of Pelineon- Agia Markella welcomed hundreds of Greek-Americans on July 13-14 to its annual celebration of the feast day of St. Markella.

The actual feast of the beloved martyr is on July 22, but the Society traditionally holds vespers services and the Divine Liturgy on the Saturday and Sunday before or after the feast day.

This year, the ecclesiastical celebrations were even more distinctive, as His Eminence Metropolitan Markos traveled from Chios to preside over …