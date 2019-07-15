Letter to the Editor: Congratulations to Mr. Diamataris

To the Editor:

Congratulations to Mr. Antonis H. Diamataris on his new appointment! my family and I wish him all the best. As a long-time reader, I appreciate his many years of dedication to the Greek community, wherever they may live. I have heard some squabbling over the term “expatriate” or “Greeks living abroad” but whatever you call it, Hellenism everywhere needs unity above all. Whether you are first, second, third or fourth generation, if the language, culture, and heritage mean something to you, you are Greek. The wealth of knowledge and experience Mr. Diamataris brings to his new job will undoubtedly be a great advantage. I again congratulate him and his family. Axios!

Haroula Chrisomallis

Minneapolis, MN