NYC Bus Terminal’s Air Conditioning Not Working after Outage

By Associated Press July 15, 2019

FILE - Pedestrians cross the street near emergency response vehicles at 50th Street and 8th Avenue during a power outage, Saturday, July 13, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Michael Owens)

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Commuters should expect a warm arrival at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City.

The Port Authority says the terminal’s air conditioning system is not fully online Monday following Saturday’s power outage that left parts of Manhattan in the dark for several hours. The agency says the temperature in the terminal will be “much warmer than normal.”

The Port Authority says it’s working to fix the problem.

Saturday’s blackout affected thousands for about five hours along a 40-block stretch that included Times Square to 72nd Street and Broadway, and spreading to Rockefeller Center.

