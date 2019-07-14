The Faking of the President, 2020: Kamala Harris’ Dubious Polls Surge

We are over a year away from the 2020 election and the shenanigans are already underway to artificially manufacture a frontrunner to oust President Trump.

First up is Senator (CA) Kamala Harris. That former Vice President Joe Biden jumped to a laughably comfortable lead over the rest of the 23 (and counting) Democratic hopefuls had many in the mainstream establishmentarian media reeling, for two reasons: first, being the ratings-obsessed non-journalists that so many of them are, they care neither about accuracy …