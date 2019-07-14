Obituaries in Greek-American Community

CORERIS, MANUEL

SANTA ROSA, CA (from the Press Democrat, published on Jul. 3) – Manuel “Mike” Coreris June 30, 1948-June 27. Mike suffered from congestive heart failure for several years leading to kidney and liver failure. It is bittersweet that he was released from this life on the evening of June 27 surrounded by his family. Manuel “Mike” Gus Coreris was born in San Francisco into a 100% Greek family – both sets of grandparents emigrated from Greece. He is survived by his wife, Paddy Robotham Carrillo Coreris; sister, Luci (Jim) Selby; step-sons Adam (Nicole) Carrillo and Brandon (Blythe) Carrillo; grandchildren, Austin, Alyssa, Ashley, Tava, Aulin, Hailee, and Kaitlyn; nieces, Stefanie (John) Cromwell and their children, Gus and Gwendolyn, and Natalie (Mike) Weston; aunt, Beatrice Picras; cousins, Lucille (Tom) Lynn and their children, Nick and Jamie, and Tammi (Greg) Leggins and their children Justin and Nicole; numerous in-laws; and dear little Yorkie gem, Fiona May. Mike was predeceased by his parents Gus Manuel Coreris and Katherine Picras Coreris. Mike graduated from Lowell High School in San Francisco and the University of San Francisco. He proudly served with the San Francisco and Santa Rosa police departments and nearly 20 years with American Express. A 30+ year woodcarver with the Sonoma County Woodcarvers gave him much enjoyment as did the local Civil War Roundtable and volunteering with the Pacific Coast Air Museum. His Greek Orthodox heritage was very important to him as was using his warm bass voice to sing in the First Presbyterian Church choir and read scripture for the congregation. Precious, generous, gregarious, loving, funny, talented, smart, friendly, and sweet Mike will be greatly missed. A Celebration of the Life of Mike will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Rosa on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1 pm. Please consider donations to the following organizations in memory of Mike: First Presbyterian Church of Santa Rosa, 1550 Pacific Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA 95404; Memorial Hospice, 439 College Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA 95401; or online to The American Heart Association.

KARAS, ANN

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (from the San Francisco Chronicle, published on Jul. 7) – On Friday, June 28, Ann Karas, who was a beloved sister, aunt, godmother, great aunt and friend, unexpectedly passed away. Ann was born in 1941 to John and Georgia Karas in Argos, Greece. The Karas family immigrated to the United States to San Francisco, CA in 1956. Ann worked in the insurance business for 40 years. Ann loved to belly dance and rarely missed an opportunity to showcase her talents at different venues or to put on her own shows. She also loved tending to her garden. She had the most beautiful flowers, figs, and a variety of fruit to share with her family and friends. Ann thoroughly enjoyed going to the gym for pilates and yoga. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, brothers Steven and Dimitrios, and sister, Anastasia. She is survived by her sister, Kathy and brothers Bill, Jim, Angie, and Chris; nieces: Gina and Joanna; and nephews Jon, Jimmy, and Jeremey and their nine children. In addition, she has numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins, in Greece, Australia, and the United States. The funeral service was held at Holy Trinity Church in San Francisco. Burial followed at Greek Orthodox Memorial Park, Colma.

KLIOSSIS, KLEOMENIS

ATLANTA, GA (from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, published on June 30) – Kleomenis Angelo Kliossis was born on January 2, 1926, in Koutsopodi, a village in Greece located near the city of Argos. Kleomenis was the 13th of 15 children born to Angelo D. Kliossis, and the 5th of 7 children born to Despina Kliossis. Although they were not wealthy in material goods, their house was filled with love, and they always had food on the table. Much of his adolescence occurred during the Italian, and then German, occupation of Greece, followed immediately by the Greek Civil War. He said that the horrors of a nation fighting itself were even worse than the horrors of foreign invaders. Although he loved Greece, he dreamed of making a new life in America. He arrived in the United States in 1951, and his brother Demetri found him employment in a restaurant in the Boston/Cape Cod area. However, he couldn’t stand the cold, and ultimately left for Atlanta in 1952, working in various restaurants before settling in at Camelia Garden. He learned much from the owners, John Tuntas and Angelo Nikas (who would later be his best man) and discovered a talent for the restaurant business. It was in Atlanta that Kleomenis first saw his beloved wife, the former Georgia V. Economy, when she performed in a play at Church. He knew immediately that he had to meet her. They were married on January 18, 1953, at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation in Atlanta, and life was good. They were soon parents to three children: Angelo, Victor, and Christina. In 1968, he partnered with Nick Bitzis and George Papadopoulos to buy the Majestic restaurant from the original owners. Together, Kleomenis and his partners turned the Majestic into an Atlanta landmark, driven in part by their tireless work ethic, skill in the kitchen, and joyful nature. He once lamented to his children that he did not have a college degree, to which they said: “Maybe not, but you funded six of them.” Kleomenis lived a life of eternal optimism, supported by his deep faith, love of family and community, and an uncompromising belief in an America where anyone willing to work hard can succeed. Our Lord took him on the morning of June 28. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife Georgia, his granddaughter Carolyn Kliossis, his brother-in-law John V. Economy, and all of his siblings. He is survived by three children: Angelo (Sherry) Kliossis, Victor Kliossis, and Christina (Victor) Polizos; six grandchildren: Kolin Kliossis, Georgea Polizos, Constantine (Andrea) Polizos, Lukia Kliossis, Nicholas (Martha) Kliossis, and Elliot Kliossis. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Nick V. Economy (Angela), his sister-in-law Jean Economy, sister-in-law Louisa Kliossis and many wonderful nieces and nephews. May his memory be eternal. The Funeral service was held at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation in Atlanta, GA on July 2. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation.

KRIAL, NICHOLAS

ABERDEEN, MD (from the Baltimore Sun, published on Jul. 3) – Nicholas Pierros Krial, 92, of Aberdeen, MD, died June 26 at home surrounded by family. He was born December 25, 1926, in Areopolis, Laconia, Greece, a son of Pierros and Penelope Krialis, the youngest of 14 children. Nicholas served honorably in the Greek army from 1946-1949 during the Communist insurgency and again, from 1951-1952, as part of the Greek United Nations Contingent during the Korean War. Nicholas was also an alternate distance runner on the Greek Olympic team at the Helsinki Summer Olympics in 1952. He was married to the Karolyn Skegas, in Athens, Greece, on November 28, 1957, emigrated to America and settled in Aberdeen, Maryland. Nicholas served as a physicist at both the Aberdeen Proving Ground and Edgewood Arsenal for over 40 years. Nicholas participated in the American nuclear testing program, principally in Nevada. Nicholas devoted himself to his family, friends, and the Greek and Masonic communities. In 1978, he became a Worshipful Master, the highest rank in a Masonic lodge. Over the years, Nicholas served in many positions of the Worthington Chapter #30 of AHEPA, culminating in his being both District and National AHEPAN of the Year in 2008. His favorite interest was chairing the AHEPAN scholarship fund, a fund awarding college scholarships. Karolyn preceded him in death in 2014; his brother Nikita survived him, as well as many nieces and nephews in the United States and in Greece. Services honoring his life were held at Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home, P.A. Aberdeen, MD on Saturday July 6. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the AHEPA Worthington Chapter#30 Scholarship Fund, 211 Butler Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136, www.ahepa30.org.

VAKOUROS, DIMITRIOS

WINTHROP, MA (from The Boston Globe, published on Jul. 6) – Dimitrios Vakouros of Winthrop passed away on July 2, at the age of 94. Beloved husband of Hrisoula (Plevritis) Vakouros. Devoted father of Polytimi Vakouros of New York, NY. Born in Sparti, Greece, he was the cherished son of the late Paul and Polytimi (Adristakou) Vakouros. Dear brother of Christos Vakouros and his wife Eugenia of Winthrop and Theodore Vakouros and his wife Heido of Greece. He is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, his brother-in-law, and sisters-in-law. His Funeral was held at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Donations in his memory can be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Lynn. For guestbook and directions, please visit our website at mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909.

VOYATZIS, CONSTANTINE

TORONTO, CANADA (from The Globe and Mail, published on June 29) – Constantine George Voyatzis “Dino” July 23, 1924-June 21. Dino Voyatzis was a man of incredible warmth, grace, and humility. He was known for his remarkably resilient and determined spirit, his love of cooking for friends and family, his hobbies of carpentry and photography and his keen interest in history and films. Dino passed away at Michael Garron Hospital on June 21, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. A loving and devoted family man, Dino is survived by his wife of 67 years, Irene (Heggie) Voyatzis. Caring and supportive father to Timon (Colleen), Athena (Brian) and Paul (Estee) and his six grandchildren Gregory, Nicholas, Mia, Anna, Christian and Deanna. Born in Alexandria Egypt to Greek parents, and predeceased by his older brother Nicholas (Katie) and beloved uncle to George and Alex Voyatzis. Dino began his career as a Naval officer and Captain of a Minesweeper for the Royal Greek Navy in the 1940’s. He was once presented a medal from the King of Greece for winning the 100-meter dash in the Navy Games. He earned his Engineering Degree at St. Andrews University in Dundee Scotland, where he fell in love with art student Irene Heggie. Married in July 1952, they came to Canada to begin their life and family together. He had a long and rewarding engineering career with Ontario Hydro, saving his vacation time for nomadic camping trips through Canada and the United States until finally parking the tent trailer on a plot of land near Parry Sound to build the family cottage from scratch. Dino’s love and devotion to family and his beautiful wife Irene never wavered, even in her late stages of progressive dementia. He will always be lovingly missed by all those whose lives he touched. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heart & Stroke Foundation.

ZARKOS, GEORGE

CHICAGO, IL (published online, Jun. 19) – George S. Zarkos “Big Z”, born on February 12, 1937 in Stimanga, Corinth, Greece, to the late Spiro and the late Athanasia Zarkos, passed away at age 82 on June 18 in Chicago, Illinois. Beloved husband of Dena, nee Romas; Loving Father of Nancy (Tom) Stamatelos, Eleni (George) Moutidis and Spiro G. (Lili) Zarkos; Proud Grandfather of Zoe, Dena, Patricia, Anastasia, Dena, Alexia, and George; Dear Brother of Vaso (Andonis) Strigas, Elias (Ageliki) Zarkos; Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Restauranteur and Businessman. Family and Friends met at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Chicago for Visitation on June 20 until the Funeral service begins. Interment was at Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, Illinois.