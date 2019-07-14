Pancretans Honor Andy Manatos with Venizelon Award

WASHINGTON, DC – Andy Manatos was honored with the Venizelon Award at the national convention of the Pancretan Association of America on July 2 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Venizelon Award “is given to an individual who has demonstrated exemplary values, outstanding achievements and valuable contributions in the fields of government, politics, diplomacy or civil service and who through his/her words and deeds, is considered a friend of Greece and its people.”

Previous recipients of this award have included: former Prime Minister of Greece Constantine Mitsotakis, former President of Greece Karolos Papoulias, former Greek Foreign Minister Dora Bakoyiannis, and former Governor of Massachusetts and nominee for President of the United States Michael Dukakis.

Previous awards Manatos has received include:

Lifetime Achievement Award at the Greek America Foundation’s Gabby Awards at Carnegie Hall in New York City (2017),

Lifetime Achievement Award by the Alpha Omega Council in Boston, MA (2016),

Outstanding Public Advocacy Award from the American Hellenic Educational and Progressive Association (AHEPA) (2013),

Service Award from The Smile of the Child Foundation in Athens, Greece (2013),

Medal of Saint Paul, the highest recognition of the Greek Orthodox Church of America (2008),

Ellis Island Medal of Honor from the National Ethnic Coalition of Organizations (1999), and the Battle of Crete Award from the Pancretan Association of America (1991).