Pancretans Honor Andy Manatos with Venizelon Award

By TNH Staff July 14, 2019

(L to R) Mike Manatos, New York State Assemblywoman and candidate for the US Congress Nicole Malliotakis, Andy Manatos, Pancretan Association of America President Eleftherios Dramitinos, former PAA President Manny Velivasakis. Photo Manatos & Manatos

WASHINGTON, DC – Andy Manatos was honored with the Venizelon Award at the national convention of the Pancretan Association of America on July 2 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Venizelon Award “is given to an individual who has demonstrated exemplary values, outstanding achievements and valuable contributions in the fields of government, politics, diplomacy or civil service and who through his/her words and deeds, is considered a friend of Greece and its people.”

Previous recipients of this award have included: former Prime Minister of Greece Constantine Mitsotakis, former President of Greece Karolos Papoulias, former Greek Foreign Minister Dora Bakoyiannis, and former Governor of Massachusetts and nominee for President of the United States Michael Dukakis.

Previous awards Manatos has received include:

Lifetime Achievement Award at the Greek America Foundation’s Gabby Awards at Carnegie Hall in New York City (2017),

Andy Manatos speaks at the Pancretan Convention. Photo Manatos & Manatos

Lifetime Achievement Award by the Alpha Omega Council in Boston, MA (2016),

Outstanding Public Advocacy Award from the American Hellenic Educational and Progressive Association (AHEPA) (2013),

Service Award from The Smile of the Child Foundation in Athens, Greece (2013),

Medal of Saint Paul, the highest recognition of the Greek Orthodox Church of America (2008),

Ellis Island Medal of Honor from the National Ethnic Coalition of Organizations (1999), and the Battle of Crete Award from the Pancretan Association of America (1991).

Pancretan Association of America President Eleftherios Dramitinos, present to Andy Manatos the Venizelon Award.
Photo Manatos & Manatos

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available