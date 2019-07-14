Going on in Our Community

JULY 12-13

PRICE, UT – Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 61 S. 2nd Street in Price, holds its annual Greek Festival July 12-13, 11 AM-11PM, both days. Enjoy Greek food and pastries, vendors, church tours, traditional Greek coffee, bookstore, raffle, silent auction, bingo, 5k run, live Greek band and dancing. More information is available by phone: 435-637-0704 and online: www.agoc.ut.goarch.org.

JULY 12-14

REDONDO BEACH, CA – St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 722 Knob Hill in Redondo Beach holds its annual Greek Festival July 12-14. Enjoy Greek foods, pastries, church tours, raffle, marketplace, live Greek music and dancing, and games for the kids. Admission: $2, Seniors: $1, Kids Under 12: Free. Hours: Friday, July 12, 5-10 PM; Saturday, July 13, Noon-10 PM; and Sunday, July 14, Noon-9 PM. More information is available by phone: 310-540-2434 and online: www.sbgreekfestival.com.

MERRILLVILLE, IN – Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison Street in Merrillville, holds its annual Greek Festival July 12-14. Enjoy Greek foods, pastries, market, raffle, live Greek music and dancing. Hours: Friday, July 12, 5-11 PM; Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14, Noon-11 PM. More information is available by phone: 219-769-2481 and online: ssconstantineandhelen.org.

JULY 13-14

IPSWICH, MA – Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Church holds its annual Greek Festival July 13-14 at the Hellenic Center, 117 Country Road in Ipswich. Enjoy Greek foods, pastries, Baklava Sundaes, raffles, Greek and American music and dancing, Dance troupes, live music by Enosis, music mixed by DJ Charlie Pentikis. Admission is $5 and is valid for both days. Children under 10 are free. Plenty of free parking. Hours: Saturday, Jul. 13, 1-11 PM and Sunday, Jul. 14, 1-7 PM. More information is available by phone: 978-356-9730 and online: greekfestivalipswich.weebly.com.

JULY 15

SALEM, MA – The 27th Annual Nicholas J. Bouras Memorial Hellenic College Holy Cross Golf Classic takes place Monday, July 15 at the Kernwood Country Club, 1 Kernwood Street in Salem. The event begins with a gift and brunch followed by souvlaki and loukaniko served on the course, golf, hors d’oeuvres, complimentary cocktails, and a surf and turf dinner. Group and individual trophies will be awarded at the dinner along with raffle prizes. A $50,000 cash prize will be awarded for a hole-in-one. More information is available online: www.kernwood.org.

JULY 18-21

SCHERERVILLE, IN – St. George Hellenic Orthodox Church, 528 77th Avenue in Schererville, holds its annual Greek Festival July 18-21. Enjoy Greek foods, pastries, live Greek dancing and music. Free admission. Hours: Thursday, Jul. 18, 4-10 PM; Friday, Jul. 19, Saturday, Jul. 20, and Sunday, Jul. 21, Noon-10 PM. More information is available by phone: 219-322-6165 and online: stgeorgenwi.org/greek-fest.

JULY 19-21

NILES, IL – Holy Taxiarhai and Saint Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, 7373 North Caldwell Avenue in Niles, holds its annual Greek Festival July 19-21. Sample the scents, sounds and especially tastes of a Greek village festival. Enjoy homemade pastitso, moussaka, tyropita, spanakopita, Greek pastries and, of course, loukoumades. Entertainment includes live Greek music and an authentic Greek Dance Troupe. Kid’s Korner is a secure area where parents can bring their children to play and enjoy family friendly entertainment, face painting, crafts, a clown balloon artist, games and much more! Admission is free, donations are appreciated. Free parking. Hours: Friday, Jul. 19, 5 PM-Midnight; Saturday, Jul. 20 and Sunday, Jul. 21, 3 PM-Midnight. More information is available by phone: 847-647-8880 and online: biggreekfoodfestofniles.org.

JULY 20-21

DUNKIRK, NY – The Siatista Association-USA holds its 97th Annual Convention July 20-21 at the Clarion Resort Hotel, 30 Lake Shore Drive East in Dunkirk, NY (west of Buffalo). For additional information contact the Association Secretary Argery Cooke by phone: 703-360-0213 or email: argbit.cooke@gmail.com or Association Historian Peter J. Plumpis by phone: 716-692-0028 or email: pplumpis@aol.com.

JULY 25-28

MIDDLETOWN, OH – Saints Constantine and Helen Church, 2500 Grand Avenue in Middletown, holds its 52nd Annual Greek Festival July 25-28. Enjoy Greek foods, pastries, baklava sundaes, dancing, Greek jewelry, church tours, glass blowing, and cultural experiences. Live Greek music and dancing. Games for the kids. Hours: Thursday, Jul. 25, 5-8 PM; Friday, Jul. 26, 5-10 PM; Saturday, Jul. 27, 4-10 PM; and Sunday, Jul. 28, Noon-5 PM. Note: On Thursday, 5-8 PM, gyros and pastries are served to go only. Pre-order available for pastries online through July 22 for pickup during the festival. More information is available by phone: 513-422-2312 and online: middletowngreekfest.com.

JULY 26-28

CHICAGO, IL – St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2727 W. Winona Street in Chicago, holds its 70th Annual Greek Festival July 26-28. Enjoy Greek food and pastries, raffle, marketplace, live Greek band, music, and dancing. Hours: Friday, Jul. 26, 5-11 PM; Saturday, Jul. 27, 3-11 PM; and Sunday, Jul. 28, Noon-10 PM. More information is available by phone: 773-561-5992 and online: stdemetriosgreekfest.com.

NEWBURYPORT, MA – The Greek Food Festival at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris Street in Newburyport, takes place July 26-28. Homemade Greek food and pastries; gyros, lamb shanks, chicken and lamb souvlakia, keftedes, spinach pie, pastitsio, moussaka, Greek salad. Rain or shine. Air-conditioned hall. Entertainment includes Greek music and dance. Hours: Friday, Jul. 26 and Saturday, Jul. 27, 11 AM-9 PM; and Sunday, Jul. 28, 11 AM-5 PM. More information is available by phone: 978-465-5757 and online: annunciation.ma.goarch.org.

OCEAN CITY, MD – St. George Greek Orthodox Church holds its annual Greek Festival July 26-28 at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center, 41st Street & Coastal Hwy Bayside in Ocean City. Enjoy authentic traditional Greek cuisine, all menu items are available for lunch or dinner times, dine in or carry out, including: baked lemon chicken, lamb shank, keftedes, dolmathes, spanakopita, tyropites, Greek salad, pastitsio, moussaka, baked veggies, and gyro. For dessert, real Greek coffee and Greek pastries, loukoumades and rice pudding. Entertainment: Live Greek band and authentic Greek dance performers. Air-conditioned hall, handicap access, ATM on site. Visa/Mastercard/Discover accepted for food and vendor purchases. Free admission and free parking. Hours: Friday, Jul. 26 and Saturday, Jul. 27, Noon-11 PM; and Sunday, Jul. 27, Noon-9 PM. More information is available by phone: 410-524-0990 and online: oceancitygreekfestival.com.

SIOUX CITY, IA – Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 900 6th Street in Sioux City, holds its annual Greek Festival July 26-28. Enjoy Greek foods like gyros, spanikopita, baklava, Greek music and dancing, gift shop with jewelry and clothes, and a Mediterranean grocery store. Hours: Friday, Jul. 26, 6-10 PM; Saturday, Jul. 27, 11 AM- 10 PM; and Sunday, Jul. 28, 11 AM-3 PM. More information is available by phone: 712-255-5559 and online: holytrinity.ia.goarch.org.

JULY 27-28

SANTA BARBARA, CA – St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church holds its annual Greek Festival at Oak Park, 600 West Junipero Street in Santa Barbara, July 27-28, 11 AM-7 PM, both days. Enjoy delectable Greek festival favorites like gyros and moussaka, live Greek music and folk dancing, raffle, and vendors. Free admission and free parking. More information is available by phone: 805-683-4492 and online: santabarbaragreekfestival.org.