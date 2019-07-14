“Spider-Man” Does Victory Lap over “Crawl,” “Stuber”

By Associated Press July 14, 2019

This image released by Sony Pictures shows a scene from "Spider-Man: Far From Home." (Columbia Pictures/Sony via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is celebrating another weekend at No. 1. Fresh counterprograming like the horror movie “Crawl” and the action-comedy “Stuber” barely made a dent in the web-slinger’s earnings.

Studios on Sunday estimate that the “Spider-Man” sequel added $45.3 million, bringing its domestic total to $274.5 million.

“Toy Story 4” landed in second place with $20.7 million in its fourth weekend in theaters.

But the original newcomers struggled. “Crawl,” a thriller from Paramount Pictures, debuted in third with an estimated $12 million.

And “Stuber” got off to a bumpy start as well with an estimated $8 million from over 3,000 North American locations. The R-rated Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista film cost a reported $16 million to produce. It’s the latest Fox film to be released by Disney.


By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

This image released by 20th Century Fox shows Dave Bautista, right, and Kumail Nanjiani, standing left, in a scene from “Stuber.” (Hopper Stone/20th Century Fox via AP)

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Kaya Scodelario in a scene from “Crawl.” (Sergej Radović/Paramount Pictures via AP)
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Jake Gyllenhaal, left, and Tom Holland in a scene from “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” (Jay Maidment/Columbia Pictures/Sony via AP)
