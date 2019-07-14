Bank of Greece Chief Wants Capital Controls Lifted

ATHENS – Four years after they were imposed by the then-ruling Radical Left SYRIZA of former Premier Alexis Tsipras, capital controls designed to prevent a run on the banks, and eased since then, should be ended, Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras said.

He met with new Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, telling reporters on his way out of the office that capital controls are “no longer of use,” without explaining why he didn’t push for their end when Tsipras was ruling.

“The Bank of Greece will recommend to the government that they (controls) be fully lifted the soonest possible,” he said, Kathimerini reported.

Tsipras was ousted by Mitsotakis in July 7 snap elections and had been engaged in a feud with Stournaras, a former finance minister under a previous New Democracy-led coalition and one of 10 rivals of SYRIZA that the former Premier said took bribes from the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis.

A prosecutor cleared nine of the accused as not a shred of evidence has been produced in the case that Tsipras called the most massive scandal in the history of the Greek state before it fell apart.

The capital controls were put in place in the summer of 2015 as Tsipras at the time closed banks for three weeks to keep people from taking out their money amid speculation Greece would be forced out of the Eurozone over his battle with the creditors against austerity.

He relented when emergency liquidity funds from the European Central Bank (ECB) were going to be shut off, forcing him to concede. The capital controls initially limited people to withdrawing only 60 euros ($67.72) daily from ATM’s.

The Prime Minister’s office said Mitsotakis and Stournaras agreed that “the reform policies being put forward by the government will bolster growth and create additional fiscal space for it to carry out its program,” giving themselves credit for what they hope will happen.

Mitsotakis said he would go ahead with tax cuts although there’s little wiggle room for him after Tsipras handouts in the form of tax cuts and pension bonuses after he slashed benefits and raised taxes cost about 1.7 billion euros ($1.92 billion) and cut into a primary surplus.

Mitsotakis said tax cuts would speed a slow recovery from a nine-year-long economic crisis with the Aug. 20, 2018 end of three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($367.97 billion) that came with brutal austerity measures devastating the lives of many Greeks.

Mitsotakis’ hope of reducing the primary surplus from 3.5 percent of Greece’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 177.45 billion euros ($200.3 billion) has already been shot down, however by the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) which will monitor the Greek economy for years.

Stournaras said that while the projections for this year show that the primary budget surplus will come to 2.9 percent of GDP, there is room for adjustments that will correct the shortfall forecast, after he had repeatedly blasted Tsipras.

Sources who weren’t named told the paper that Stournaras told Mitsotakis and Finance Minister Christos Staikouras that there ways to renegotiate cutting the primary surplus target and that the Troika may be willing to go along if kept informed, although the lenders already said they wouldn’t and that fiscal targets must be hit.

The talks also were focused on a mountain of bad loans limiting the country’s four biggest banks from lending but there were no reports whether they discussed bad loans that New Democracy owes and for which the bank officers who approved them were given immunity.

The Finance Ministry is concerned not only about the budget target for 2019 but mainly for 2020, when tax cuts could come into force, first for businesses. The paper said the government is also reviewing a SYRIZA program that gave debtors to the state 10 years to repay.