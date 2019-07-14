Greek President Rejects SYRIZA High Court Appointees

ATHENS – Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos – a member of the ruling New Democracy – refused to sign decrees required to ratify the appointments of a new prosecutor and President for the country’s highest court from the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA.

Former Premier Alexis Tsipras made the appointments in the waning days of his administration before he was ousted by New Democracy and new Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who Kathimerini said will hunt for replacements.

The decrees, which were returned to the newly elected New Democracy government unsigned, are considered null and void, and not binding, leaving Mitsotakis an open field to name his own choices unfettered.

Under SYRIZA, the Justice Ministry in May launched proceedings to replace the court’s President, Vassilios Peppas, and prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou, who stepped down on June 30, having reached the obligatory retirement age, just ahead of July 7 snap elections easily by New Democracy.

The then-Justice Minister Michalis Kalogirou, serving Tsipras, recommended court Vice-Presidents Dimitra Kokotini as the court’s top prosecutor and Irini Kalou as its President over the criticism of New Democracy, citing the then-coming elections.

SYRIZA government spokesman at the time, Dimitris Tzanakopoulos, insisted that the party had the right to make its own choices as it was in power, despite polls showing it was set to be defeated.

Critics said that traditionally the appointment of top judges always took place in July and not earlier, to coincide with the end of their terms, and retirement age.