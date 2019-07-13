Fire Reported in Rural Area on the Island of Rhodes

A fire broke out at noon on Saturday in a farming region on the island of Rhodes, near the village Malona. The cause of the fire is not yet known. Fire brigade vehicles and volunteers have sped to the scene, assisted by a fire-fighting helicopter dousing the flames from above, but have not yet succeeded in getting the flames under control.

Wildfire breaks out in Kalamitsi on the island of Lefkada

A wildfire broke out on Saturday in an expanse of forest in the Kalamitsi area of the island of Lefkada. A force of 12 fire fighters, six fire engines and two fire-fighting aircraft have been deployed to put out the flames.