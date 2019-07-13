US VP Pence Welcomes Mitsotakis’ Recognition of Guaido

US Vice President Mike Pence on Friday hailed the Greek premier’s recognition of Juan Guaido as interim president of Venezuela.

“Prime Minister Mitsotakis demonstrated bold leadership yesterday announcing Greece recognizes JGuaido as Venezuela’s legitimate President. We will continue to stand with the Venezuelan people in their fight for LIBERTAD!”, reads the Vice President’s tweet.

Greece recognises J. Guaido as interim president of Venezuela, along EU lines

“The Government of the Hellenic Republic, in accordance with the common EU position in the statement of the EU High Representative/Vice President, Mrs Mogherini, on behalf of the EU28, decided to recognize the President of the democratically elected National Assembly, Juan Guaido as President a.i. of Venezuela, in order for him to call for free, fair and democratic presidential elections,” the Foreign Ministry said in an announcement on Friday.

“The Government of the Hellenic Republic strongly supports the efforts of the EU, especially through the International Contact Group and the Special Representative of the EUHR/VP, Mr Enrique Iglesias, as well as related initiatives such as the Oslo talks, with the aim to secure a peaceful, political, democratic, negotiated solution to the crisis, for the benefit of the Venezuelan people,” it added.