Repeat General Elections at Exarchia, Where Ballot Box Was Stolen

ATHENS – The Exarcheia district of Athens will hold repeat elections at the same polling station where the ballot box was stolen during the July 7 general elections, on Sunday, July 14.

During the general vote, four unidentified people entered the voting center at the 35th primary school in central Athens and, when they failed to shatter the ballot box with a sledgehammer, fled with the box. At the time, only 207 of registered 507 voters had cast their ballots.

The repeat vote will begin at 07:00 and conclude at 19:00.