Syriza: Recognition of Juan Guaido Undermines Greece’s Role in the EU

The government’s recognition of Juan Guaido as interim president of Venezuela “shows ignorance” and “undermines Greece’s role in the EU as a bridge” to conflict resolution, SYRIZA announced on Friday.

Syriza was responding to the Greek Foreign Ministry, which announced on Friday that Greece supports EU High Representative (EUHR) Federica Mogherini’s statement on behalf of the EU28 that calls on Guaido to conduct free, fair and democratic presidential elections. Additionally, the ministry said that Greece also supports the EU’s efforts made through the International Contact Group and the Special Representative of the EUHR, as well as initiatives like the Oslo talks.

In its criticism, Syriza said, “The decision of the government to recognize Venezuelan parliament president Juan Guaido as interim president of Venezuela does not contribute to the peaceful resolution of this serious crisis, showing ignorance of developments in Venezuela, it also undermines Greece’s role in the EU as a bridge of dialog and mediation in resolving such crises in third countries.”

Syriza also said the decision “reveals ignorance of processes, as there is no common EU position recognising Juan Guaido as interim president,” and urged the government to continue to support Mogherini’s statements, the Oslo talks and EU initiatives through the International Contact Group – as the government’s statement said it did – “without sacrificing its role as pillar of peace and stability.”

The party asserted it will “continue to consistently and strongly support these positions for Greece’s international role and the EU initiatives in the peaceful resolution of crises.”