Our Goal is Strong Growth with Many and Good Jobs, PM Mitsotakis Says

The prospects of Greece’s economy and the implementation of the government’s reform plans, as well as the fiscal figures for the current and following year, were the focus of a meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the government’s economics team at the Maximos Mansion on Saturday morning.

The prime minister noted that the “ change in the fiscal policy mix and the implementation of investment-friendly options, along with boosting liquidity in the real economy, are the key priorities of the new government, while the goal is strong growth and the creation of many and good jobs.”

The meeting included Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and Deputy Finance Ministers Apostolos Vesyropoulos, Georgios Zavvos and Theodoros Skylakakis.

There was an extensive discussion of the reforms the government intends to make to boost development and growth, which are to be announced during the presentation of its policy statements on July 20-22.

The meeting also confirmed that the implementation of these reforms will preserve the country’s fiscal commitments concerning the primary surplus target.