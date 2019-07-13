The Legendary Giorgos Margaritis Speaks with TNH about His Life and Career

ATHENS – I have known Giorgos Margaritis since my childhood. Although I grew up in a house where popular music, i.e. laika, was not highly appreciated, Margaritis was treated with absolute respect. I remember my mother, one afternoon, stopping what she was doing to turn up the volume on the TV to listen to him.

“I thought you didn’t like that kind of music,” I said to her. She replied, “It’s not about the songs. Margaritis is more than a singer; he is a genuine exponent of the people and his class. It is worth listening to what he says.” I still remember those words, and as I grew up, they came to my mind whenever I heard Margaritis speak.

My mother was confirmed many times, both for the words and for the actions of the artist. He has taken positions on “burning” issues when other, more “educated” people did not dare to speak. He has openly supported the LGBTQ community and has performed in prisons. At the time when everyone had a problem with the refugees and immigrants, he spoke out and said, “No man is left over.”

And it’s not just what he says, but it’s the way he says it. You understand he is not pretentious, the words come out of his soul and he means them. There is no room for doubt.

The day I met him I was stressed out. Not so much about the meeting or about the questions I would ask him. I had already filled three pages with questions and I have seen him in person several times. I did not want to be late because I realized that consistency for Margaritis is everything. He has proven it, too.

We had an appointment at the Kastelorizo restaurant in Kifissia, at noon. Around three minutes after twelve, while I was seated in the restaurant, I hear commotion from the street. Someone called out, “Giorgo megale!” and “How are you, big guy?” Obviously, I realized, he had arrived. I got up to greet him, aware that the man had not made half a step out of his car and the people ran to embrace him.

I asked him, “Does this happen every time you take a walk?”

“What you saw was nothing,” said his friend Panayiotis who came along.

“If my colleagues took half the love I get from the public, they would be extremely happy,” Margaritis added.

The restaurant owner obviously knows him, too. He comes to embrace him and begins to sing. Margaritis also accompanies him. He brings the water, continues to sing, and Margaritis also continues. If I did not experience that moment and see how much love he really gets from the public, I might even think he was exaggerating.

And if Margaritis had not said, “Hold on Vasili, let’s do the interview now and then we’ll continue,” there’s also the possibility that Vasili would have performed two entire Margaritis albums. After the musical interlude was over, he tells me, “Let’s begin and see what kind of jack rabbit we find today.”

Chapter 1 – Early years

Those years were different from the current ones, difficult years, we lived through storms, hurricanes. We never experienced “the good life” in our lives. To tell you the truth, I do not want to remember them, but what can I do when I’m asked so often.

They played a big role, however, these experiences in my career, and they still do because they are not forgotten. I left the village as a young child and at 15 I came to Athens to seek my fortune.

You know, I had a lot of patience. When some of my colleagues during the first five years of their music careers had traveled all over Greece, they were telling me, “What are you doing sitting in Athens? What are you waiting for? Why not make a good living in the rest of the country?”

They went to Thessaloniki, Larissa, Ioannina, they made a little money, but I did not even know where Halkida was.

I did not care about the money and the good wages. I wanted to establish myself in Athens. Meet composers.

My obsession was recording because I thought the color of my voice would appeal to the public. I served the pop song as a simple singer for 11 years and I was rewarded with the first recording. When I made the first album, it was also my first big hit. All 12 songs by Takis Soukas were embraced by the public and are still heard today.

So you understand how difficult the times were, the first job I applied for after finishing my military service was with Prodromos Tsaousakis. At that time, he had his son on the drums and he says, “George we’re making a change, I’m hiring a new drummer and putting my son to sing, so we do not need a singer,” and he did not hire me. But what he didn’t know was that I was hungry and often went to bed on an empty stomach. I had taught my stomach not to complain. It was other times, difficult … And all this pain is not forgotten.

Chapter 2 – Vassilis Tsitsanis

I met him [Tsitsanis] when I was very young. I will tell you how I understood it at that time. He was a simple and quiet man. He was beloved of all Greeks. As he had said himself, “Greece was burning for my songs” and in that burning, the then-little Giorgos Margaritis also burned.

I wanted to see him and so we met in our own hometown, there in Trikala, in the café that Tsitsanis’ brothers owned.

Every Easter he would visit his family. You understand now what happened when Tsitsanis came to town and how you could see him. I was fortunate to meet him in ’59 to ’60. He was singing a song with everyone all together and on the chorus I also sang. Once he heard me, he immediately introduced himself and told me when I grew up, after I finished with school and military service, I should go find him. I took great strength from Tsitsanis’ words.

He was from another generation. Plenty of years older than me. By the time I was finished with my military service, Tsitsanis had stopped recording. History shows that Tsitsanis worked very hard. He was working on the songs and not recording them if he was not sure that this song would be embraced by the public and would get what it deserved.

Chapter 3 – America 1986

I worked in the best New York City venue. In the mornings, I played my backgammon at the Pancyprian. I also met two people who helped me a lot, Hadjiioannou and Rizos. I performed my first concerts at cultural centers and theaters in Detroit, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Boston, and eventually ended up at Spilia in New York.

It was the top venue at that time. All the great names performed there. Stratos Dionysiou and Harry Klynn, who were friends with Spilia owner, Kostas Pavloyiannis, performed there. Originally, I was scheduled to perform for two nights at Crystal Palace, which was upstairs. But I was told that if I did I would cut the wages of the people who worked at Spilia.

So they came to an agreement with the businessman who had booked my American tour and bought out my contract. I started with two nights and eventually stayed for two months.

It was something great for me at that time, because besides the experience and the public recognition, I also made money. From those nights, I earned enough money to build my home in Athens. I thank Kostas very much, the two times we worked together, he was a gentleman. I know he went through some difficulties and I hope God keeps him well.

I remember on the same tour, we were to leave Chicago to play the next day in Detroit. However, Hurricane Gloria caught up with us and spoiled it all. We stayed in the hotel because utility poles had fallen and there was no electricity. We did not perform then, but then we came back. In Chicago, we finally stayed eight days. The venue was called Contessa Del Mar, a fantastic venue, with awesome advertising, they even put your photo on the glasses. Everyone from Frank Sinatra to Dionysiou and Glykeria performed there.

I have good memories in general, nothing bad happened to me in America. I only remember one bad experience. We were off to play in Florida. A young guy had made a deal with the businessman who brought me to America to play at an event he organized.

He had taken the people’s money for tickets and then cancelled the show. He calls just before five while we were in New York and tells us he’s cancelling the show, because it would have no success.

However, because I figured him out, I said, “Step aside, I’m coming and I’ll pay for the tickets out of my own pocket.” As soon as he hears that, he gets in his car and makes a run for it. The police finally caught him on the street and turned him back.

He had taken the money from two thousand people and had spent it. We then put him at the door and he gave the people back whatever money was left. At a certain point, we just let the rest of the people in for free. We had great tips, what could we do, but I can tell you that in general my memories are very good of all Greeks wherever they are.

Chapter 4 – The meeting with the Prime Minister of Australia

I will tell you another incident that happened in Australia that I will remember forever. The Prime Minister of Australia at that time was Gough Whitlam. A friend and koumbaro, George Gouliovas, who worked with Whitlam, had become ill.

So the friend gets sick and the Australian Prime Minister comes with his driver to the hospital to see him. I took him to George’s room. Whitlam kneels down, two meters tall, and kisses him on his head and feet. The Prime Minister of Australia! I was in shock! I’m thinking, what’s going on here? The Prime Minister of Australia! Do you know any prime minister kissing the feet of a sick man?

Chapter 5 – Politics

Politicians here are afraid to go out in the street. What have you done and you’re afraid? Go out! Who will hurt you? The last prime minister we had was a young man, what did he have a chance to do? What’s he afraid of that kept him from going out in the street? If you don’t go out to learn the opinion of the average people, how will you govern? He’s like a man who has never worked in his life. He will never understand you and me.

Outside, some suggested [I go into politics], but I have nothing to do with it. I have learned to tell the truth. The politician should not just say the truth. He must take the edge off a bit. If you can do that, you will succeed. The Greek also wants his fairy tales. No Prime Minister was ever elected for his bravery. Everyone was doing their scheming.

Chapter 6- Laika- Popular Music

Sadly, popular music today has taken another road. The good popular song, laika, ends with what the older generation and some of the newer ones left us, until about Soukas and Nikolopoulos. From then on, some good things are written but they are few and far between.

The songs today all sound alike. If they are all the same, nothing is going on. Every generation has its own music, and it will be judged on its own merits. Let them tell us now what composer is out, what names, what brands, and what story they are writing about.

I believe the wrong is overdone now. I’ve also sung some songs that I did not like. But I have also sung the song Oi Naftikoi. Let’s sing something like that once in a while, not only, “You love me, I love you,” as the great Antonis Repanis said, “you love me I love you for a week.” The love songs are good, but there are also songs that touch lads who are working for their paycheck. Better to sing those songs than love songs.

A popular song from now on will be what we hear today and soon it will be over and something else will take its place. Whatever this is, it should have something new in it. We should not do remakes. Because if we go back, it’s the end. We can only have remakes.

In the last 30 years I can tell you for sure, the remakes that exist are from Tsitsanis, Markos, to Nikolopoulos. Beyond that, and for 30-35 years, there has been no composer whose songs the performers cover and remake. Why don’t they do it and instead go back to the old ones? This is what the newcomers need to think about.

Today’s generation understands the popular song differently than my own. We have different life experiences and that plays a big role. But, personally, I owe the young people a great thank you, because at the moment they know all my songs and celebrate with them. That’s why I have hope. This kind of song written by Vamvakaris, Tsitsanis, Papaioannou, Mikis, I think it will not disappear from here easily.

I have remained today, as they say, the only one who serves the popular song, laika, along with Glykeria, who is a wonderful singer. A teacher, who can sing our popular songs from that time well. Others have grown up, others have stopped, others are searching and they do not find it.

I always look for the new. The singer must not stay quietly on his own, he must be in it constantly. At times, I was worried and wondering what else to do. We have had great successes with hit songs, but now what will be the next one? If you do not look for something new, you are lost.

Giannakos Christodoulopoulos, a talented young guy, has now prepared something new for me. He writes well and wrote me two wonderful songs on the album that he is working on which will be released in September. He even titled one of the songs Margaritis’ Zeibekiko.

Chapter 7 – Laika at SNFCC

The evenings that I do, while they are great fun and draw many people, I do not want to call them concerts. I want to call them Laika Nights. I started this 30 years ago, on my posters, I wrote “laika nights.” And that continues today.

What a concert is I do not understand. A concert consists of many things. Someone comes out and tells you that he did a concert, where was the concert? In the coffee shop? With what repertoire? I want mine to say laika nights.

I will also do such a night at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center on June 26. I have been living with this building for many years. Next to it, for a decade now, I drink my morning coffee. I know it from when it was still under construction. For me, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation is a powerful institution, useful for our country and doing things that people need to watch. There are a lot of people supported by the Foundation.

On Wednesday night, we perform with my orchestra and conductor Nikos Stratigos selected songs from my records and 20 minutes with songs by our great composers.

Epilogue

I heard in the news that the Archbishop of America also changed. I want to close by saying that His Eminence Elpidophoros looks like a good person. I wish him good strength in his new duties, and I hope that life works things out so we can meet in person.

“Are we finished?” I ask Margaritis.

“Yes, we’re done, I think,” he replies and gets up from his chair.

“Finally, what kind of jack rabbit did we find?”

“Fifteen pounds,” he answers knowingly.