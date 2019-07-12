In Advance of ICE Raids, Gianaris Publishes Emergency Guide for Immigrants 

NEW YORK – On July 12, Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris issued an emergency guide for New Yorkers facing deportation. The handout outlines for individuals and families how to handle potential visits from immigration enforcement agents. Media reports speculate that raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents seeking to deport thousands could begin in earnest as early as Sunday.

“ICE is carrying out a destructive federal policy tearing families apart and I will do whatever is needed to help New Yorkers fight this tragic policy,” said Senate Deputy Leader Gianaris. “I hope this guide serves as a resource for families to protect themselves against divisive and threatening federal policies.”

Senator Gianaris has been an outspoken advocate against ICE’s treatment of undocumented New Yorkers. Last year, he was one of the first state legislators in the nation to call for abolishing ICE. Senator Gianaris was also the first person to greet Yeni Gonzalez, a Guatemalan mother separated from her children at the southern border, as she arrived in New York to reunite with her family. He authored legislation to ban discrimination based on immigration status and to prevent the use of Port Authority police from participating in federal anti-immigrant travel bans.

The resource guide is available in both English and Spanish. Copies are available at the Senator’s office, 31-19 Newtown Avenue in Astoria, and online here: https://bit.ly/2G8ZGLm.