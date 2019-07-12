Nia Vardalos, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson among the Celebs Vacationing in Greece

ATHENS – Greece is well-known as a top destination for tourists from every corner of the globe and, of course, celebrities also enjoy spending their summers in the Greek isles and on some of the best beaches in the world. Among the celebrities, Greek-Canadian actress Nia Vardalos visited her friends Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson at their home on Antiparos.

“Greece I Love You,” she commented on her first selfie from her visit to the island, and later, she posted other photos with her friends.

Also, spending time in Greece this summer, Bono of U2 with his wife, their children, and friends, visited Hydra as their first destination. His visit, in fact, went viral on the internet when he posted a photo on his social media along with his loved ones outside of Leonard Cohen’s home.

The famous singer and his family then visited Mykonos.

Kendall Jenner spent her holidays in Mykonos as well. The model and member of the well-known reality-show family, Kardashian-Jenner, chose to visit the island of the winds yet again and filled her Instagram account with photos and videos of carefree moments with her friends.

Actor Matthew McConaughey is also in Greece again this summer and in particular on Antiparos.

Scott Eastwood (Clint Eastwood’s son) is spending a relaxing time in Mykonos with his girlfriend, as he said in a Twitter post.

Antiparos and Mykonos are not the only islands enchanting the famous. According to rodiaki.gr, the iconic English guitarist, singer and songwriter Eric Clapton is in Rhodes on holiday on the private yacht “Va Bene.”

The legendary artist and his guests are enjoying the beauty of the island of the Knights and its beaches.