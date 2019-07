References to it overwhelm our psyches and rattle our souls from an early age: Home. Home Is Where the Heart Is. Homeroom. E.T. Phone Home.

Staying on this thread, where is your hometown? In forming your response, please try not to think too clinically. This isn’t a Biology 101 final. Let your emotions rule. That will reveal a lot.

Right up there with the spectre of four more years of Trump, nothing unleashes cascading feelings more than where we started our earthly journey. …