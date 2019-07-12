Surf Art Festival Vol. 6 Returning to Faliro on July 12-14

PIRAEUS, Greece – A three-day celebration of the art of living and surfing, with activities ranging from surfboard customisation to wellness workshops, the Surf Art Festival Vol. 6 is returning to the Olympic Beach Volley Stadium on the coast of Faliro, Athens on July 12-14. The festival, for the second consecutive year, is organised jointly with the Attica Region.

Surfing is the central theme, with forays into art, beach life, creativity in an urban setting, health and wellbeing. The festival features a photography exhibition, art & design objects, surfboard customisation by selected artists and open workshops, games, food and music.

Among the palm trees and white sand, visitors can also enjoy open-air cinema, puppet shows, tumbling, skateboarding and bike shows, a motorcycle exhibition and concerts, in addition to the ‘Gentlemen’s Race’ show and the ‘fun summer race’.

Other activities include yoga classes, meditation and acro yoga, with instructors in the Wellness Fest presenting yoga, pilates, dance, yoga for children and modern educational activities, as well as seminars on the environment, nature and the sea.