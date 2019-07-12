Mitsotakis Visits Education Ministry, Vows Better Schools

ATHENS – After the previous ruling Radical Left SYRIZA was accused of lowering standards and dumbing down the education system, new Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis went to the Education Ministry and said he would upgrade the system.

He went with Education Minister Niki Kerameus and said he would bring about improvements but didn’t mention whether his government – which previous New Democracy regimes did not – would allow private universities, with Greece being the only European Union country that doesn’t.

“For me, education is the absolute political priority,” said Mitsotakis, who has degrees from Harvard and Stanford, schools that wouldn’t be allowed to have campuses in the country. Mitsotakis said. “Our goal is to link education to the job market,” Mitsotakis said, adding that he aimed to “improve the lives of every Greek.” He didn’t outline any specifics

“We will swiftly implement a plan for quality state education and link it to the job market,” Mitsotakis said.

Kerameus, for her part, said the ministry’s goal was to grant Greek universities “greater autonomy.,” but also didn’t mention private universities” “We want to cede competencies from the ministry to their natural environment,” she added, without explaining what the meant or how it would work.

Former Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, in what New Democracy said was a transparent attempt to buy votes before he was defeated in July 7 snap elections said he would hire 20,000 teachers over two years and those will go ahead.

But Kerameus said that the government will reverse plans by the outgoing administration to create a new law school in Patra. “Our country has thousands of unemployed lawyers,” she said. “There is no need for a fourth law school.”

The new government will not change the nationwide university entrance exam system, at least for the 2019-2020 academic year, reports said.