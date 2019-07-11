Capital Region AHEPA Donates to Ronald McDonald House Charities

DELMAR, NY – Troy AHEPA Chapter 306, Schenectady AHEPA Chapter 125, and Albany AHEPA Chapter 140 donated $4,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities on July 8. The funds were raised at the 1st Annual Eleftheria Capital Region AHEPA Golf Outing held on June 12 at Normanside Country Club in Delmar. More than eight months of planning by the Golf Committee resulted in a rousing success as 130 players on 33 teams competed for the championship trophy on a gorgeous, sun-kissed afternoon. The players enjoyed a fun-filled day of fellowship, great food, wonderful prizes, and challenging golf. The dinner banquet, which featured the raffle drawings of 80 donated gifts, was attended by over 160 people.

The sold-out golf outing received the overwhelming support of the business community of the Capital Region with dozens of sponsorships and donations. Planning is already underway for the 2nd Annual Capital Region AHEPA Golf Outing on June 10, 2020.