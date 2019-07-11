Citizen Protection Min Chrisochoidis: “We Are Here to Heal the Wounds'”

THESSALONIKI – Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis expressed his sorrow for the victims of the storm in Chalkidiki, northern Greece, on Wednesday night .

“I want to express my sorrow on behalf of all […] We mourn for the loss of these souls and we are in solidarity with their relatives, with the people who have lost their families,” the minister said, adding: “We will do everything possible as a country to stand by” the relatives of victims.”

“We are here to stand by Chalkidiki, to mourn the innocent victims and at the same time to heal the wounds very quickly, and we will do it because this is our mission, this the mission of the security forces, this is the mission of the Armed Forces, this is the mission of the local government,” the minister stressed.

Chrisochoidis praised those who worked on salvage operations and to restore normality to the lives of the citizens in Chalkidiki.

“All the damage will be restored in the next few days on the basis of the applicable laws”, while “at the moment the Central Macedonia Region is recording the damage to the infrastructure followed by the recording of the damage in houses and businesses,” he underlined.