Civil Protection Secretariat Had Warned about Dangerous Weather Conditions

The General Secretariat for Civil Protection had issued a warning in four languages about dangerous weather conditions on Wednesday, Government Spokesman Stelios Petsas said during a briefing on Thursday on the deadly storm that hit northern Greece overnight.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was immediately informed of the disaster in Chalkidiki peninsula, and has directed that a mission of relevant ministers go in person to the area, Petsas said. The premier has also been directly briefed by the Health Minister about the victims, the government spokesman added.