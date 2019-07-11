President Trump Sent Congratulatory Letter to Archbishop Elpidophoros

NEW YORK – His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros received a letter of congratulations from President Donald Trump for his enthronement as Archbishop of America.

The text of the President’s letter follows:

“Your Eminence,

“I send my warmest congratulations on your enthronement as Archbishop of the Greek Archdiocese of America. Melania and I join your family and community in celebrating this momentous occasion.

“Our Nation has a long history of drawing strength from faith, and I commend your efforts to instill and nurture the sacred values our country holds dear. The Greek Orthodox Church offers comfort and healing, as well as great joy, fellowship, and peace. For America’s Orthodox faithful, the church is central to life’s most meaningful moments and milestones.

“May God bless you, and may He continue to bless the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

Sincerely,

“Donald J. Trump (signature)”