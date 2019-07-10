Nicos Nicolaides Opens this Year’s Greek Nights in Athens Square

ASTORIA – Greek Nights have returned to Athens Square Park in Astoria for the summer. Tuesday nights will once again feature the much-anticipated program of Greek music and dancing, organized by the Athens Square Committee, through September 24.

The virtuoso of the bouzouki and well-known social worker, Nicos Nicolaides, and the Cosmopolitans orchestra, along with singer Olga Panteli, opened this year’s Greek Nights in Athens Square, in the presence of many Greeks who enjoyed the music program which transforms the park …