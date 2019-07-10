The City of Volos Hosts Summer Beer Festival

VOLOS, Greece – The city of Volos is hosting the Volos Summer Beer Festival on July 19-21, with beers produced in all parts of Greece and abroad. Visitors and participants will also enjoy local and other snacks and popular Greek singers, who will appear on the stage set up at the city’s central square.

The beer festival is being organised for the first time in Volos by the Athens Beer Festival and the Municipality of Volos.

The doors will open at 13:00 and entrance will be free of charge for beer-tasting but a ticket is required for the night-time concerts.