Newly AHEPA Supreme President George Horiates Speaks to TNH

BOSTON – The delegates of the 97th Convention of the Order of AHEPA in Chicago elected unanimously George G. Horiates, Esq., of Moorestown, N.J. to be their new Supreme President. Horiates, 52, ran unopposed in elections that were held July 5. Formal installation ceremonies were held July 6.

In his inaugural remarks, Supreme President Horiates paid tribute to our community’s immigrant forebears, including his own who came to the United States as survivors of World War II, stating that “the Greek-American …