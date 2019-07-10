Gianaris Announces $30,000 in Funding for Gantry Parent Association 

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY – Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris announced on July 9 that he secured $30,000 in funding for the Gantry Parent Association in this year’s state budget. The funding will support developing the Long Island City-based organization’s online presence and hosting future public forums. Senator Gianaris announced the funding during the “Summer Kids at the Landing” programming, organized by the Gantry Parent Association and the Hunters Point Parks Conservancy.

“The Gantry Parent Association does critical work helping Long Island City’s parents and school community stay informed and engaged and I am proud to support their ongoing work,” said Senate Deputy Leader Gianaris. “I look forward to joining the Gantry Parent Association in their efforts to help western Queens families thrive.”

“Gantry Parent Association (GPA) is grateful for the foresight and support of Senator Gianaris as we build a robust, online information hub for local families regarding education. The Senator understands that by working together we can make navigating educational opportunities easier and advocacy efforts more impactful. Senator Gianaris’ support of GPA underscores how deeply important education is in the infrastructure we are building in Long Island City. The future of the area will be built on the thoughtful planning and roll-out of schools and educational opportunities,” said Meghan Cirrito, GPA Chair.

This funding will be used to support the GPA’s new web presence as well as a series of community forums, helping parents in the area learn about issues impacting the school community.

Senator Gianaris successfully advocated for increased funding for community priorities in this year’s state budget, including $13,000 for Sunnyside Community Services, $13,000 for Hunters Point Middle School, and $20,000 for Immigrant Families Together.

About the Gantry Parent Association

Gantry Parent Association is local educational advocacy group dedicated to serving as a central resource for area families, as well as a voice of advocacy surrounding educational issues. GPA is a group of parents working with and on behalf of families in Hunters Point and Court Square.