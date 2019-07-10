Actor Alexander Patsos Appearing on HBO’s Divorce

NEW YORK – Actor Alexander Patsos is appearing in Season Three, Episode 2 of HBO’s Divorce as the Greek Caterer.

Patsos told TNH, “I’m excited to have my first TV booking out into the world and humbled to be in such great company on screen.”

He added, “Thank you to my wonderful New York agents for getting me into the casting room for this.”

HBO’s Divorce is a comedy-drama starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Thomas Haden Church as a middle-aged divorcing couple. The series premiered on HBO on October 9, 2016 and airs on Monday nights. Season Three is the final season of the show.

More information is available online: https://www.hbo.com/divorce.

Additional information about Alexander Patsos and his work is also available online: alexanderpatsos.com.