St. Euphemia the Martyr is celebrated twice a year in the Orthodox Church. Most saints have only one feast day, but this particular saint is commemorated twice. The feast on July 11 is the miracle of her relics that decided the 4th Ecumenical Council, held in Chalcedon, 451 AD. The second feast on September 16th celebrates her repose as a martyr. The feast that is upon us always coincides with the Sunday commemorating the Fathers of the 4th Ecumenical Council. …