Peter Allan (Albanidis), Archon, Professor and World War II Veteran, 93

NEW YORK – Peter Allan (Albanidis), retired professor of Management at the Pace University Graduate School of Business and Archon of the Greek Orthodox Church, died on July 7 after a short illness. He was 93 years old.

A native New Yorker, his studies were interrupted for two years during World War II when he served as a rifleman with the 104th Infantry Division (known as the Timberwolves) in the European theater of operations. Returning to civilian life, he completed his studies at City College, graduating cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa, with a degree with honors in Economics. He received his MS degree in Industrial Relations from the Columbia Graduate School of Business and PhD in Business Administration from the New York University Graduate School of Business Administration.

He began his career in New York City’s Department of Personnel in 1955 where, among other responsibilities, he helped develop and implement new testing methods and personnel programs for City-wide use. Reaching the position of Deputy Personnel Director for Agency Services, he left city service after 27 years to pursue a full-time academic career at the Pace University Graduate School of Business.

Widely published in scholarly journals, his professional affiliations included the Academy of Management, the American Economic Association, the Industrial Relations Research Association and the Society for Human Resource Management.

Dr. Allan was a member of the Board of Trustees at the Holy Trinity Cathedral for thirty years and served as director of the cathedral’s highly regarded cultural event series. In 1989, Archbishop Iakovos conferred upon him the honor of Archon Aktouarios for his services to the Church.

Dr. Allan is survived by his beloved wife of sixty-three years, the former Marjorie Gabriel of New Bedford, Massachusetts, and his devoted sister-in-law Elizabeth K. Gabriel.