Heatwave in Central and Southern Greece; Rainstorms in the North

The weather will have ‘two faces’ on Wednesday, as the very high temperatures will continue in the central and southern parts of Greece but the north will experience rainstorms and strong northerly winds, the National Observatory of Athens weather service meteo said.

The heatwave is forecast to continue, with temperatures reaching 39-41C in the mainland and in some parts of the Dodecanese islands. Very high temperatures will also prevail in the southern parts with the temperatures reaching 40-42C.

In the north, by contrast, the weather service predicts a substantial drop in temperatures and rainstorms which, in some cases, will be followed by strong winds and hail.

The Hellenic National Meteorological Service also issued a warning for rainstorms accompanied by strong northerly winds that will start Wednesday evening and continue throughout the night in Macedonia and Thrace, as well as the northern Aegean islands.