U.S. Wants to Continue to Work Closely with Greece, State Department Says

WASHINGTON (ANA/ P. Kasfikis) The U.S. State Department expressed its desire to work closely with the new Greek government on a series of crucial bilateral and regional issues during the second U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue, in a first statement on Monday after the general elections in Greece.

A state department spokesperson congratulated the people of Greece and the new parliament, noting that Greece was one of “our closest allies and we look forward to continuing to work closely with the new government and newly elected Prime Minister Mitsotakis to increase regional stability, boost bilateral trade and diversify regional energy options.”

The U.S. will continue to deepen its cooperation with Greece on a wide range of issues that concern the two countries’ shared global agenda and looked forward to the next Strategic Dialogue in Athens, the spokesperson added.