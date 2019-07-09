Full Speed Ahead: Mitsotakis Wants Ministers to Get Cracking

ATHENS – Wasting no time, Greece’s new Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said his new Cabinet will have to hit the ground running to speed stalled projects, cut through the bureaucracy and start getting results.

It will be a difficult task after former Premier and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras went on a costly spree of pension bonuses and tax cuts – after slashing benefits and raising taxes – in a failed bid to win re-election in July 7 snap elections where he was trounced by Mitsotakis, promising a pro-business tenure with tax cuts aimed at drawing investors.

He said his first priority his first week in power would be to give the go-ahead for the $8 billion development of the abandoned Hellenikon International Airport.

That’s on Athens’ coast at the end of a link between Piraeus – where the Chinese company COSCO that operates the bid has seen its $618 million overhaul plan, including a new mall, also blocked.

In between is the Stavros Niarchos Cultural Center that has been one of the major draws for Greeks and tourists with a plethora of events and outdoor spots and activities making it the centerpiece of the so-called Athens Riviera.

But Mitsotakis is facing a barrage of problems too, starting with the collapsing Public Power Corporation that is saddled with so much debt it’s having trouble operating. He named Costis Hatzidakis Energy and Environment Minister to deal with it.

Adonis Georgiadis was named Minister of Development and Investments, charged with getting Hellenikon going after a consortium led by Greece’s Lambda blamed Tsipras and SYRIZA for keeping the project bogged down.

Christos Staikouras named Finance Minister and will be the point man in dealing with the country’s lenders who’ve already said that the new government will have to stick to fiscal targets and won’t be given any economic breathing room, making it tough for Mitsotakis to meet promised tax cuts and other reform, especially after the Tsipras giveaways.

Trying to show he’s open to naming people outside New Democracy, Mitsotakis put former Socialist Michalis Chrysochoidis in the spot of Citizens Protection Minister after the Premier said he wanted to end asylum on college grounds and would go hard after violence and anarchists who rampaged freely under Tsipras and SYRIZA.

Chrysochoidis was from the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) led by former stalwarts of the now-defunct PASOK Socialists who served New Democracy in a previous coalition before going belly-up for backing austerity measures antithetical to their stance.

After being named a minister, he was cast out from KINAL, along with another member there, Linda Mendoni, who was named Culture Minister. Winning a mandate, with 158 of 300 seats in Parliament, Mitsotakis avoided having to bring in a coalition partner, which most likely would have been KINAL.

Mitsotakis also brought in technocrats, naming 21 ministers and deputies who aren’t politicians, led by Panagiotis Pikrammenos, formerly the president of the Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court.

He had briefly served as caretaker prime minister at the peak of Greece’s economic crisis in 2012, and was appointed Deputy Prime Minister, essentially Mitsotakis’ right hand. Pikrammenos is close to Mitsotakis and his appointment was also seen as a slap at Tsipras who accused the former judicial leader and nine other political rivals of taking bribes from the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis in an alleged scandal that fell apart.

The National Herald’s Publisher-Editor Antonis H. Diamataris, was named Deputy Minister for Expatriate Greeks and will have his family operate the paper during his term’s tenure.

The new Cabinet was due to be sworn in July 9 and have its first session.