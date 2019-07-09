Missing American Scientist Found Dead in Cretan Cave

An American scientist who vanished on Crete after believing to have gone for a run was found dead in a cave near the settlement of Xamoudochori, in Hania, about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from where she was last seen on July 2, authorities said.

Eaton, a 59-year-old molecular biologist at the Max Planck Institute at Dresden University, Germany, had been attending the Orthodox Academy in Hania. She was the mother of two sons and the wife of British scientist Tony Hyman.

She had been attending a conference at the Orthodox Academy in northwest Crete. When she failed to be seen again, a Facebook page called Searching for Suzanne was set up by her family, as worry spread.

All of Eaton’s belongings remain in her room, including her passport, wallet, phone, cash and cycling shoes. However, her running shoes were missing, according to the page. She was said to be a good athlete and martial artist.

“Due to the rough terrain and extreme heat, we believe the most likely possibility is that Suzanne may have either become overheated and looked for shade or that she may have fallen,” a post on the Facebook page said before the discovery of her body..

Her institute said previously as well that it was “most likely” she had gone for a run but added too that, “There are many observations that challenge such a theory, including the heat of the day suggesting that a swim would have been more attractive.”

“As well as being a leading scientist in her field, Suzanne is a strong athlete, runner and senior black belt in Tae Kwon Do,” the statement added. “If anyone can find her way out of a difficult situation it is Suzanne.”

The institute said on Facebook that her friends had offered a €50,000 ($56,000) reward for anyone who could provide information about her disappearance. It wasn’t said initially who found her and under what circumstances.