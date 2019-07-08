Antonis H. Diamataris Appointed Deputy Minister for Expatriate Greeks

ATHENS – Newly elected Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has appointed Antonis H. Diamataris as the Deputy Minister for Expatriate Greeks.

Mr. Diamataris, Publisher-Editor of the National Herald since 1979, is from the village of Thanos on Lemnos and lives with his family in New York.

According to the list of appointees for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

Minister: Nikos Dendias

Alternate Minister for European affairs: Miltiadis Varvitsiotis

Deputy Minister for economic diplomacy and extroversion: Kostas Fragogiannis

Deputy Minister for expatriate Greeks: Antonis Diamataris

About Mr. Diamataris:

1950

Born in Lemnos.

1968

He immigrates to New York City.

1977

MBA from Columbia University.

1979

He buys 100% of the shares of the publishing company Ethnikos Kyrix, becoming the publisher for the historic newspaper.

1982

Ethnikos Kyrix moves for the first time to privately-owned facilities in Long Island City.

1997

Issues the weekly English edition of the newspaper, The National Herald.

2004

The newspaper launches its websites.

2007

He is honored with the Hellenic Republic’s Phoenix Award.

2015

He is honored by President Barack Obama at the White House, for 100th Anniversary since the founding of Ethnikos Kyrix.

2016

New York City renames the street in front of the headquarters of Ethnikos Kyrix to “Ethnikos Kyrix Way.”