Antonis H. Diamataris Appointed Deputy Minister for Expatriate Greeks

ATHENS – Newly elected Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has appointed Antonis H. Diamataris as the Deputy Minister for Expatriate Greeks.
Mr. Diamataris, Publisher-Editor of the National Herald since 1979, is from the village of Thanos on Lemnos and lives with his family in New York.
According to the list of appointees for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs:
Minister: Nikos Dendias
Alternate Minister for European affairs: Miltiadis Varvitsiotis
Deputy Minister for economic diplomacy and extroversion: Kostas Fragogiannis
Deputy Minister for expatriate Greeks: Antonis Diamataris
About Mr. Diamataris:
1950
Born in Lemnos.
1968
He immigrates to New York City.
1977
MBA from Columbia University.
1979
He buys 100% of the shares of the publishing company Ethnikos Kyrix, becoming the publisher for the historic newspaper.
1982
Ethnikos Kyrix moves for the first time to privately-owned facilities in Long Island City.
1997
Issues the weekly English edition of the newspaper, The National Herald.
2004
The newspaper launches its websites.
2007
He is honored with the Hellenic Republic’s Phoenix Award.
2015
He is honored by President Barack Obama at the White House, for 100th Anniversary since the founding of Ethnikos Kyrix.
2016
New York City renames the street in front of the headquarters of Ethnikos Kyrix to “Ethnikos Kyrix Way.”
1 Comment
Great start, Mistotakios. appointing one of the leaders of the Greek Secret Societies of Masons and publisher of one of America’s fake news outlets, considered the number one problem of America, who thinks JOHN MCAIN, George Bush Jr. and Robert Menendez of New Jersey.the most corrupt pay to play Senators in American History.are the greatest living Americans of our times!
What’s next Ahepan and Greek Secret Society operative.Robert Menendez as Foreign Relations chairman to add more U.S bases and terrorize the enemies of Menendez and his buddy Nentanyahue in Israel ..like he does now in Syria,, Iran, Iraq, Yemen , and did I forget Venezuela!
I am sure, when Mistotakis has his meeting with Menendez he will have Greece join in.on waging war on Iran, Venezuela and Syria.to starve the people of those countries!
Endy Zeminedis, another Greek Secret Society Mason.who loves Menendez, the number one compensated Senator in America by the Pro Israeli Jewish lobbies to represent the interests of Israel, not America.would be perfect as the next ambassador of Greece in Israel!
Geoffrey Pyatt..I am would leave his current job of over throwing the governments of the world .to making sure he is the new HOME LAND SECURITY.OFFICER OF GREECE!
What I don’t understand, if Greek are going to elect and settle for corrupt leaders who appoint the B team of America, then apply for statehood in the corrupt” Glory to America and Israel” Mason America.and apply for welfare rights