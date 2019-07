The Composition of the New Greek Government was Announced

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas announced the new Cabinet of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday evening, adding that its members will be sworn in at 12:00 noon on Tuesday in the presidential palace.

This will be followed by handovers at individual ministries.

The new Cabinet will hold its first meeting in the parliament building at 11:00 a.m. onm Wednesday, Petsas said.

NEW CABINET (List)

Prime Minister: Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Vice-President: Panagiotis Pikrammenos

1. Ministry of Finance

Minister: Christos Staikouras

Deputy Minister on taxation policy and state assets: Apostolos Vesyropoulos

Deputy Minister on budgetary policy: Theodoros Skylakakis

Deputy Minister on financial system: Georgios Zavvos

2. Ministry of Development and Investments

Minister: Spyridon-Adonis Georgiadis

Deputy Minister on private investments and public-private partnerships: Giannis Tsakiris

Deputy Minister on reseach and technology: Christos Dimas

Deputy Minister on industry and trade: Nikos Papathanassis

3. Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Minister: Nikos Dendias

Alternate minister on European affairs: Miltiadis Varvitsiotis

Deputy Minister on economic diplomacy and extroversion: Kostas Fragogiannis

Deputy Minister on expatriate Greeks: Antonis Diamataris

4. Ministry of Citizen Protection

Minister: Michalis Chrisochoidis

Alternate Minister on immigration policy: Giorgos Koumoutsakos

Deputy Minister on anti-criminal policy: Lefteris Oikonomou

5. National Defence Ministry

Minister: Nikos Panagiotopoulos

Deputy minister: Alkiviadis Stefanis

6. Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs

Minister: Niki Kerameus

Deputy minister on primary and secondary education and special education: Sofia Zacharaki

Deputy minister on higher education: Vasilis Digalakis

7. Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare

Minister: Giannis Vroutsis

Deputy minister on social insurance: Panagiotis Mitarakis

Deputy minister on welfare and social solidarity: Domna Michailidou

8. Ministry of Health

Minister: Vasilis Kikilias

Deputy minister: Vasilis Kontozamanis

9. Ministry of Environment and Energy

Minister: Kostis Chatzidakis

Deputy minister on energy and natural resources: Gerasimos Thomas

Deputy minister on environmental and urban environment: Dimitris Oikonomou

10. Ministry of Culture and Sports

Minister: Lina Mendoni

Deputy minister on sports: Lefteris Avgenakis

11. Ministry of Justice

Minister: Kostas Tsiaras

Deputy minister: Dimitris Kranis

12. Ministry of Interior

Minister: Panagiotis Theodorikakos

Deputy minister on local government and elections: Theodoros Livanios

Deputy minister on Macedonia-Thrace: Theodoros Karaoglou

13. Ministry of Digital Governance

Minister of State and Digital Governance: Kyriakos Pierrakakis

Deputy minister on simplification processes: Georgios Georgantas

Deputy minister on digital strategy: Grigoris Zareifopoulos

14. Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport

Minister: Kostas Achillea Karamanlis

Deputy minister on trasport: Giannis Kefalogiannnis

15. Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy

Minister: Giannis Plakiotakis

16. Ministry of Agricultural Development and Food

Minister: Makis Voridis

Deputy minister on Common Agricultural Policy: Kostas Skrekas

Deputy minister on fishing policy: Fotini Arabatzi

17. Ministry of Tourism

Minister: Charis Theocharis

Deputy minister: Manos Konsolas

State Minister: Giorgos Gerapetritis

Deputy Director to the Prime Minister on coordination of government: Akis Skertsos

Deputy Director to the Prime Minister on communication, information and spokesperson: Stelios Petsas

In addition, Government Spokesman Stelios Petsas said that New Democracy will propose Ioannina MP Konstantinos Tasoulas for president of the Greek parliament.