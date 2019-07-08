Greek-American Stories: Travel Plans

That Sunday in Dixon’s, Kipreos announced that he was going to Cyprus to see his mother. “I’ll be gone for two weeks.” Dimos nodded approval, “Does she know you’re coming?” Kipreos nodded. “Oh, yes! She’s even lined up potential brides for me.” Dimos smiled, “Does that mean you’ll be coming home paired up?” Kipreos replied, meekly, “I hope not!” John asked. “Why not, Kipreos? You’ve got a good job, a nice apartment; you’d get care and companionship. What’s wrong with …